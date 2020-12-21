Cedar Point’s Toys for Tots effort a big success despite pandemic

CEDAR POINT — The novel coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Cedar Point from collecting and delivering to U.S. Marines a big haul of toys and other goodies for children who otherwise might not have many Christmas gifts.
As always, Marines arrived to pick up the gifts during the town board of commissioners’ last meeting of the year, held Tuesday night via zoom.
According to Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, who leads the effort, the Marines loaded their truck with 22 huge boxes of toys and three bicycles.
It was the 10th year the town has pitched in to help Toys for Tots, an official program of the Marine Corps Reserves. The toys and bicycles go to children in this area, helping make the holiday season a little brighter. It’s an important part of the town’s culture.
“We want to thank you for all you’ve done,” Mayor Scott Hatsell said to town staff, commissioners, participating business owners and the many town residents who filled the boxes with gifts. “It’s tremendous.”
Usually, town commissioners and audience members at the meeting help the Marines load the truck, moving the heavy boxes out of town hall to the parking lot.
This year, with the coronavirus spreading rapidly in the area, it was pretty much the Marines who did all the work.
“It seems to be more efficient without us,” Commissioner John Nash quipped, but he and the others said they missed participating and the warm feelings it brings.
“It was different this year,” Ms. Calhoun said, “but still good.”
Frankie Winberry, a civilian employee at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, said the virus and the economic damage it caused didn’t stop folks from contributing toys on base, either. The base, he said, got 370 boxes of toys for distribution.
Toys for Tots began as a Los Angeles, Calif., charitable effort in 1947, started by Maj. Bill Hendricks, who gathered a group of fellow reservists to help. They ended up collecting 5,000 toys for local children. It launched as a national effort in 1948 and has remained a Marine Corps Reserve project since then. Until 1979, the reservists collected and refurbished used toys for distribution. Since then, in part because of concerns about the possibility of handing out toys that have been recalled, the project accepts only new, unwrapped toys and bigger items, such as bicycles and tricycles.
Ms. Calhoun, who also heads the town’s effort to collect and distribute warm winter clothing to students who need them, said that went well, too. She’s already handed over 35 coats to Carteret County Schools employee Sue Kreuser, who makes sure they get to students who needs them.
“There are 25 more in the (town hall) lobby, plus mittens and toboggans,” Ms. Calhoun said. “We want to keep this going through the winter. We have Scout groups that want to help.”
