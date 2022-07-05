NEWPORT — Newport residents will see a 10.5 cents property tax increase starting next year following a special town council meeting June 29 that saw unanimous approval of a new $9.236 million town budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The new ad valorem rate to 54.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value represents a 23% increase from the previous rate of 44 cents. This will be the third consecutive year the town has increased property taxes.
Included in the new budget is a 2 cents EMS tax that was previously approved by Carteret County Commissioners to cover the town’s cost of added EMS services.
Previously, the Newport Fire Department was funded through the town’s general fund and a fire district tax which paid for both fire and EMS services. The fire district tax is capped by statute at its current rate of 10 cents. Because of that cap, the town sought approval from the county to establish a separate EMS tax of 4 cents due to increased demands. The county did accommodate the new district but restricted the tax to only 2 cents per $100 property valuation.
The new budget, which became effective Friday, July 1, was to have been discussed in public hearing June 9 but was put on hold to consider concerns about school security. The June 29 special meeting, held in the town hall, lasted less than an hour with only a handful of spectators to observe the proceedings.
The board delayed the hearing and adoption of the proposed budget following comments made by parents, teachers and a representative of the Carteret County School Board asking the town to fund full-time Special Resource Officers (SROs) for the two schools, Newport Elementary and Newport Middle, located in the town. The requests were made in reaction to concerns about school security following the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas just a week prior.
The town already funds an SRO at Newport Middle School. Utilizing matching county funds, the board amended the new budget to provide $30,000, the town’s half of the cost of an SRO for the elementary school.
During the special meeting, Newport’s representative on the Carteret County School Board, Katie Sadler, provided an update on plans to improve school security at both the elementary and middle schools. She reported that the school board is up fitting both town schools with door monitors and that two brick walls will be constructed at Newport Elementary School, one in the front of the building and one in the back, to restrict entry to the school building.
Garbage and waste disposal fees for Newport residents will also increase 4% due to increase from the contractor.
Describing the need for increased tax revenues, Town Manager Bryan Chadwick noted that the town is facing increased costs due to inflationary pressures, as well as mandated increases for health insurance of 5% and increases of the town’s contribution to the state’s Local Government Retirement System. The town’s support for the town employees’ retirement fund increased to 12.01% and for law enforcement officers 13.10%.
The new budget, based on revenues from current property values of over $425 million is calculated to be $9,236,795. Of that total budget, a little more than $4.5 million goes to the town’s general fund, $2,308,854 is dedicated to its fire and EMS fund and $2,669,077 to water and wastewater operations.
