CARTERET COUNTY — In an effort to reduce the amount of roadside litter and debris, Litter Free Land and Sea, in partnership with Tractor Supply Co. of Morehead City and GFL Environmental, will be giving away tarps to residents to secure their truck and trailer loads. The program will focus on residents and small business owners who use their personal vehicles for hauling.

The tarp giveaway program is part of Carteret County government’s “Secure Your Load” campaign designed to help combat roadside litter and cut down litter in proximity to Carteret County convenience sites.

On Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m., tarps will be available to citizens beginning on a first- come, first serve basis while supplies last at the Otway convenience site at 485 Harkers Island Road. The free 6x8-foot tarps are designed to be used by residents to secure their load when transporting to a convenience site.

Officials will also hand out brochures explaining to drivers what damage can be done by uncovered loads of trash. While commercial truckers usually know to have their loads covered, pickup truck owners are often not aware they need tarps.

Under North Carolina law, it is illegal to haul an improperly secured load. Penalties for littering include a fine of up to $2,000, community service and one point on a driver’s license if convicted.

Litter Free Land and Sea is a comprehensive litter campaign to address the ongoing litter issue within the county. The campaign is a county-led initiative designed to support volunteer cleanups, facilitate business engagement and communicate the efforts of waste contractors in an effort to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of Carteret County. You can find more information on the website at www.litterfreelandandsea.com