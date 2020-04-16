In split vote, Morehead City establishes small business loan program

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council Tuesday evening narrowly passed a measure establishing an emergency loan program to help cover rent or mortgage payments for certain small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Qualifying small businesses located within Morehead City limits can get up to $2,500 per month for two months, paid directly to their landlord or mortgage provider. The city has allocated $300,000 for the program.
“There will be an application process, and basically those funds will be awarded until the funds are exhausted,” Morehead City Manager Ryan Eggleston told the council, which met for its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening in the municipal building.
To be eligible for an emergency loan, the business must operate out of a physical storefront located in Morehead City, have fewer than 25 employees and have been in business prior to March 10. Businesses must also demonstrate the need for financial assistance as a direct result of the current state of emergency and stay-at-home orders related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Non-eligible businesses include nonprofits, auto dealers, “vice” businesses, such as vape shops and massage parlors, and property management or landlord-related businesses. In addition, Lyft/Uber drivers and other gig workers cannot apply, and neither can businesses that are at least 10% owned by a Morehead City Council member or city employee involved in administering the loan program or their spouse.
A committee made up of Mr. Eggleston, Morehead City Finance Director Jewel Lasater, Downtown Morehead City Inc. Executive Director Lisa Rueh and Carteret County Chamber of Commerce President Tom Kies will review loan applications. Loans will be unsecured, with interest accruing at 6.75% percent per annum with a default rate of 8% percent per annum, and having repayment terms over 36 months with no payments due for the first year.
Mr. Eggleston said Tuesday he hopes to launch the program within the next few weeks. An application and more information will be made available on the city’s website, moreheadcitync.org.
The city council voted 3-2 to approve the program and a corresponding budget amendment, with Diane Warrender, Keri McCann and Bill Taylor in favor of the measure and David Horton and George Ballou opposed.
Mr. Horton said he was concerned about how businesses will be selected for the program and whether it will be a “fair” process. He also noted tax-paying but non-business-owning Morehead City residents will not have similar opportunities for help from the city.
“I think it’s a very good, altruistic concept, but I don’t think the city is in the position to afford it or to handle the process, frankly,” he said.
Mr. Ballou said while he was not altogether opposed to the program, he, too, wanted to know more about the procedure for awarding loans. He suggested tabling the matter until next month, but a motion to do so failed for lack of a second.
“I am very, very concerned about how these will be approved and executed,” he said.
Ms. McCann countered that many small businesses are already struggling financially and waiting much longer to lend a hand could mean they may be forced to permanently shut down. She also said the benefits of the program could “trickle down” to other residents, as many are employed by small businesses.
“I think that there’s a lot of citizens that work in these businesses that will benefit from them staying in business,” she said. “I think it will trickle down, and it’s also important to remember it’s not a grant, it’s a loan that will have to be repaid with interest.”
Though he does not vote unless it is to break a tie, Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones also voiced his support for the program, saying the city’s vibrant business community is a major draw for visitors and new residents and should be protected.
“People locate around businesses,” he said. “People move into the city because they like the services we have, they like the amenities that we have to offer in cities and, in turn, they support local businesses we have here.”
