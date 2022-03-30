MOREHEAD CITY —Trillium Health Resources and PORT Health officials joined county leaders and mental health care providers Wednesday, March 30 to cut the ribbon for a new mobile integrated care clinic that will serve Carteret County.
The clinic is one of six being launched across the state by Trillium to provide mental health care services.
“These mobile clinics will help ease access and improve individual’s overall well-being,” Dennis Williams, Southern Regional Director of Trillium Health Resources, said during a ceremony in the parking lot of the Hope Mission Peer Recovery Center on Bridges Street.
The estimated 50 people, many mental health care and human services providers, attending the event were invited to tour the clinic following the ribbon cutting.
Trillium launched the new mobile clinic in partnership with mental health care provider PORT Health, which will operate the unit. The clinic has two conference rooms, a treatment area and a restroom.
“This clinic will go to Sea Level and Otway to provide mental health and substance abuse services,” Amanda Styron, supervisor with PORT Health, said prior to the start of the ceremony. “This clinic is very needed because this is a large county. The clinic makes mental health care accessible to more people.”
Ms. Styron said PORT Health currently provides services to about 100 patients a day at its main clinic in Morehead City.
In addition to mental health and substance abuse programs, Ms. Styron said the mobile clinic is equipped to provide other health care assistance such as blood pressure checks and telemedicine services.
PORT Health CEO Tom Savidge added, “The more people who can access services, the more people we can engage. The more people we can engage, the more likely they are to receive the services they need.”
Cindy Ehlers, Chief Operations Officer for Trillium, said the clinic would provide much needed access to residents in rural areas.
“A vehicle like this helps us reach people who suffer from transportation issues,” she said.
Carteret County Commission Chairman Ed Wheatly thanked Trillium and PORT Health for providing the clinic to the county.
“This is a great thing, especially in my part of the county,” Mr. Wheatly, who lives in Beaufort, said. “Most of the people who need these services don’t have the ability to get to these services. A lot of people with substance abuse problems don’t have a driver’s license.”
He encouraged those attending the ceremony to spread the word about the new clinic.
County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington, who for eight years has pursued getting mental health services for the county, also thanked Trillium and PORT Health.
“This means a lot for our county,” Mr. Farrington said.
The mobile care clinics are part of Trillium Health Resources’ One Community initiative, which focuses on addressing health disparities, such as those experienced by residents in rural areas where health providers may be lacking.
While specific services at each unit may vary based on the provider and local demands, each will offer mental health screenings, substance use disorder treatment and traditional therapy.
