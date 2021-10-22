Looking for Halloween fun? Here’s a list of festive events in Carteret County

NEWPORT — As the spookiest holiday of the year approaches, several Carteret County organization shave celebrations and events planned for children to enjoy.
Hootenanny
Halloween is Sunday, Oct. 31, and in Newport, one of the county’s biggest spooky events, the Newport Halloween Hootenanny, is set to proceed. The Newport Rotary Club organizes the event, held each year from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Newport Little League ballfield and town park on Howard Boulevard.
Newport Rotary member Rick Smith recently told the News-Times the group had a bit better than average attendance in 2020, with 2,500 to 3,000 participants. That’s no small achievement, given the social distancing restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The way we did it was different from normal due to the restrictions,” Mr. Smith said. “We had to do away with the bounces houses and food preparation.”
This year, thanks to relaxed restrictions, the hootenanny will once again feature bouncy houses, as well as free hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones, drinks, a petting zoo, more than 20 carnival games, a hay ride and new features, too.
“This year we’re bringing in street performers,” Mr. Smith said. “We have a church that’s going to turn the community center into a haunted house.”
There will also be paid food trucks. Mr. Smith said to allow for physical distancing, they’ll continue to keep the event spread out over a wider area than they have in previous years.
To put on the hootenanny, the Newport Rotary enlists volunteers from around the community, as well as from local businesses and organizations. Mr. Smith said anyone who wants to volunteer may contact him by calling 252-725-0078. Monetary donations may also be made to the Rotary to help the event.
“You never have enough volunteers,” Mr. Smith said.
The Newport Halloween Hootenanny isn’t the only event being held on Halloween in Newport. Newport Baptist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the church parking lot at 312 Chatham St.
Morehead City
In Morehead City, Morehead City Parks and Recreation will host its 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday along the 1600 block of Fisher Street.
Children and their families are invited to dress up and trick or treat out of the decorated trunks of parked cars.
For more details about the event, contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083, ext. 6.
Elsewhere in Morehead City, First Presbyterian Church will hold a fall festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church at 1604 Arendell St. The event will include a trunk or treat, games, a cake walk and food trucks.
Beaufort
In Beaufort, historic Ann Street in the downtown area has long been a desirable destination for youngsters in hunt of candy and thrills on Halloween. The town, however, does not organize or sponsor the festivities.
“Every year there is confusion about the Town’s involvement in trick or treating activities,” Beaufort staff wrote in an email blast and in the town newsletter. “The Town of Beaufort does not coordinate trick or treating activities. It is up to the individual if they participate or not.”
Island fun
Halloween events aren’t exclusive to mainland Carteret County. On Bogue Banks, the Atlantic Beach Police Department will host the third Spooky Seas Trunk or Treat event at Atlantic Beach Community Park on West Fort Macon Road from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The event will include music, games, a photo booth and $1 mini-golf. Businesses and Atlantic Beach residents may register a trunk for the event online at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Meanwhile, in Pine Knoll Shores, town staff and volunteers will hold a Halloween celebration Oct. 30 at Brock Basin on Oakleaf Drive. Mayor John Brodman said Wednesday during the regular board of commissioners meeting families who live along Oakleaf, Loblolly Drive and White Ash Drive often sit in their front yards with candy to give to trick-or-treaters who come to the event.
“I know a lot of people who live elsewhere in town come over there and sit with their friends in order to accommodate the trick-or-treaters,” the mayor said.
Last but not least, on the west end of Bogue Banks, Emerald Isle officials will host Trucks & Treats, a socially distanced event, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Eastern Ocean Regional Access at 2701 Emerald Drive.
Preregistration is required for the event, which is open to the first 350 children ages 12 and under who sign up. Parents are asked to contact the Emerald Isle Parks & Recreation Department at 252-354-6350 to register.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.