BEAUFORT - Beaufort Board of Commissioners, responding to ongoing concerns regarding security at the schools located within the town’s jurisdiction - Beaufort Elementary, Beaufort Middle School and Tiller School - unanimously approved the added funds needed to employ two School Resource Officers (SROs) in addition to the current one.
The decision took place during the commissioners regularly scheduled monthly meeting at the town’s Train Depot July 18.
Since the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School, May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, which took the lives of 19 children and two adults, school security has been a top priority throughout the county. Security is up to the municipalities to be responsible for school safety since the county schools situated within the municipal limits come under the oversight of the respective law enforcement agencies involved.
Late last month, the town of Newport took up the issue of providing additional matching funding for an SRO at the two county schools within its town limits, and the Beaufort commissioners likewise addressed the issue at this week’s board meeting.
Councilman Bucky Oliver brought the issue up for consideration. According to Councilman Oliver, Beaufort currently receives approximately $33,333 from the county for an SRO who has provided services at the contiguous Beaufort Middle School and Beaufort Elementary since 2017.
The cost to fully hire and equip one officer is approximately $145,000, including approximate costs of $63,000 for a vehicle, $12,800 for bodycam and other equipment, $3,300 for uniforms, $960 for expenses associated with hiring such as physicals and testing, and $65,000 for salary and benefits.
“It’s a lot of money we're talking about, but for the safety of our students, our schools and our faculty, I think we need to step up,” said Councilman John Hagle. The motion to approve funding for two full-time SROs passed unanimously.
“A safe school environment is essential for the students, the families and educators. By their vote, the Beaufort commissioners showed that they are committed to protecting our children,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “We are fortunate to have willing partners at the county and state levels to assist with funding who share the same commitment to keeping our students safe.”
In other business, the council voted to rezone the old Beaufort elementary school located at 801 Mulberry St. from Transitional Zoning (TR) to Planned Unit Development (PUD). They approved the use of the property for uses, including duplexes, condominiums, mixed use, event center and catering kitchen.
Commissioner Melvin Cooper moved to add the condition that the developer discuss affordable housing with the Beaufort Housing Coalition, but the motion did not pass.
The council considered a variance request for the length of a cul-de-sac in Salt Wynd Preserve. The town ordinance requires all cul-de-sacs to be less than 500 feet. The developer requested permission for a cul-de-sac measuring 765 feet. The board found that the developer did not provide sufficient proof that the variance was needed, and they denied the request.
The board approved a special-use permit for a mini-storage facility that will be constructed at 1791 Live Oak St. on the rear portion of the Carteret County ABC store property.
