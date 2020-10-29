County adds 14 COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 14 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the overall total up to 1,312 confirmed cases since March.
Of the total cases, officials report 123 are considered active, while 1,175 people have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Carteret County also reported an additional COVID-19-related death Thursday for 14 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. More than half of the total deaths have occurred roughly in the past month, with the most recent previous death confirmed Oct. 20.
As of Thursday, five people are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for COVID-19 treatment, down from six patients reported Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County public school system is holding at 46 confirmed cases connected to schools, with the most recent case reported Oct. 23.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 12,868 COVID-19 tests, to date, with 123 pending test results Thursday. The county provides case updates and other related information on its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.