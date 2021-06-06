CCC trustees will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Agenda items include voting on board officers for the 2021-22 academic year. Candidates presented during the May meeting were the current board Chairperson Melodie Darden, Vice Chairperson June Fulcher CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini as secretary and Jo Ann Cannon as assistant secretary. Those approved will take their seats following Thursday, July 1.
The board will also hear a presentation on a proposal to construct a 20-foot tall section of a wooden Geohome prototype next to N.C. State University’s Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, located on the college campus. The structure will be outfitted with sensors, enabling researchers to collect data during hurricanes. The goal is to partner with industry and community leaders to create affordable, hurricane-resistant housing.
Additional agenda items include a check presentation by Kurtis Chevrolet to the CCC Foundation, a presentation by marine science and technologies student CeCe Johnson, introduction of new employees, a presentation on human resources and reports by committees.
Board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall board room at 100 Municipal Circle.
The meeting is open to the public. Participants may join the meeting online via Webinar; a link will be available on the town website, townofpks.com.
Commission to hold budget meeting Monday
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday to review the proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget and hold a public hearing on the plan. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square.
