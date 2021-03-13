Carteret County to host rabies clinic March 20

From left, pet owner Jennifer Blalock watches as Carteret County Animal Control Officer Nikki Chesnokov holds her dog while Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson gives the dog a free rabies vaccination during last year’s drive-through rabies clinic. This year’s clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20 at the County Health Department in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department will host a free, drive-thru rabies clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20 in its front parking lot at 3820 Bridges Street in Morehead City.

The clinic is for county pet-owners, who are welcome to bring cats, dogs and ferrets.

Those bringing pets are asked to wear face coverings. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a crate. Also, owners are asked to use good judgment if an animal needs to be muzzled or kept at a distance from people and animals.

County Animal Control staff will provide the one-year rabies vaccines for cats, dogs and ferrets at least 4 months of age and older. After receiving the 1-year rabies vaccination from animal control, pets are eligible to receive a 3-year rabies vaccination from a local veterinarian next year.

Animal control staff will ask for pets’ weight, age and breed before issuing a vaccine certificate and rabies tag.

“Rabies is a global problem that we can all play a role in defeating. Pet owners are encouraged to take this opportunity to ensure their pets are protected against rabies,” Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said in a press release about the clinic. “Once pets receive a rabies vaccination, pet owners should make sure the rabies tag is located on the pet’s collar and the rabies vaccination certificate is stored in a safe location.”

For more information regarding the clinic or for individuals planning to bring three or more pets, call Carteret County Animal Control Services at 252-728-8585.

For more information about rabies control efforts in North Carolina, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/diseases/rabies.html.

