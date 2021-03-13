Carteret County to host rabies clinic March 20

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department will host a free, drive-thru rabies clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20 in its front parking lot at 3820 Bridges Street in Morehead City.
The clinic is for county pet-owners, who are welcome to bring cats, dogs and ferrets.
Those bringing pets are asked to wear face coverings. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a crate. Also, owners are asked to use good judgment if an animal needs to be muzzled or kept at a distance from people and animals.
County Animal Control staff will provide the one-year rabies vaccines for cats, dogs and ferrets at least 4 months of age and older. After receiving the 1-year rabies vaccination from animal control, pets are eligible to receive a 3-year rabies vaccination from a local veterinarian next year.
Animal control staff will ask for pets’ weight, age and breed before issuing a vaccine certificate and rabies tag.
“Rabies is a global problem that we can all play a role in defeating. Pet owners are encouraged to take this opportunity to ensure their pets are protected against rabies,” Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said in a press release about the clinic. “Once pets receive a rabies vaccination, pet owners should make sure the rabies tag is located on the pet’s collar and the rabies vaccination certificate is stored in a safe location.”
For more information regarding the clinic or for individuals planning to bring three or more pets, call Carteret County Animal Control Services at 252-728-8585.
For more information about rabies control efforts in North Carolina, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/diseases/rabies.html.
