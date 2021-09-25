Emerald Isle police looking for missing teen last seen Sept. 19

EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Police Department is searching for a teenager who was reported missing this week.
Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 14, was last seen Sep. 19 at his residence on Live Oak Street in Emerald Isle.
He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and around 110 pounds. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes and tan skin. There is no description of the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen, nor of his direction of travel.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sebastian is asked to contact the Emerald Isle Police Department at 252-354-2021.
