CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point officials plan to buy a yard waste pickup truck and could have it as soon as May.
Town manager David Rief said in an email this week he and town commissioners discussed the idea during budget deliberations last spring, then talked about it again during a work session in late January.
The truck is “necessary to provide yard debris pickup to the town’s residents rather than relying on the services of the town of Emerald Isle,” Mr. Rief said in the email.
The original idea was to use a dump truck and mini-excavator rather than purchasing a knuckle boom debris truck – in order to provide additional use options, Mr. Rief said – and he designated funds in the town’s strategic budget plan for their purchases. However, he added, that arrangement in the end was deemed difficult to implement so those purchases were swapped for the debris truck purchase.
“The quote we received in December was for $157,000,” he said. “The truck would be slightly smaller than the one used by Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle but would be the same as the one used by Pine Knoll Shores. The primary advantage of the smaller truck is that it does not require a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to operate. “
The town has two public works employees, supervisor Don Redfearn and maintenance technician Tyler Merkel, and neither has a commercial license.
“Provided the chassis we were discussing in December is still available, we would anticipate receiving the truck sometime around May,” Mr. Rief said.
Although there has been talk of sharing the truck with other towns – Peletier officials have expressed interest in starting a yard waste pickup program for its residents – Mr. Rief said Cedar Point has not yet entered into any agreements. But, he added, “we want to be good neighbors and are open to the idea of working together for the betterment of the western Carteret community as a whole.”
Emerald Isle at one point was working with both Cedar Point and Cape Carteret to provide the service, but Cape Carteret bought a truck.
“Over the last several years, the town of Emerald Isle has provided the service to the town at a cost of $8,500 per pickup, with two events occurring each year for an annual cost of $17,000,” Mr. Rief said in the email.
“Historically, the average per pickup was $22.25 which equaled $382 per load,” Mr. Rief said. “The last pickup only yielded eight loads at a cost of $1,062.50 per load.
“In addition to reducing the overall cost per load, the town hopes to provide the service to residents more frequently by purchasing its own truck, although a greater frequency has not yet been determined.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.