NEWPORT — The Newport Town Council met in an open session for five minutes Monday, June 12 to conclude a public hearing on the town’s budget proposal totaling $10,147,83.
Due to the absence of council member Timothy Quillen at the June 8 public hearing for the budget, the council moved to wait until his presence to approve, and it was officially approved at the Monday meeting.
The budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 was approved for $10,147,832 with no tax increase and a 5% COLA, as directed by Mayor Dennis Barber and council members. The approved tax rate is $0.545 per $100 value.
“The town of Newport has levied a tax at the rate of 54 and a half cents ($0.545) per one hundred ($100) valuation of property as listed for taxes as of January 1 2023 for the purpose of raising the revenue listed 'Current Year Ad Valorem Tax' in the General Fund,” Town Manager William Shanahan Jr. noted.
The General Fund was approved for $4,830,149, the Fire and EMS Fund for $2,166,887 and the Water and Sewer Fund for $3,150,796.
The Ad Valorem Tax Collection rate stated in the 2020 audit (last completed audit) was 99%. The current Ad Valorem Value total is $413,177,679, a 3% decrease from FY 2023, which amounted to $1,803,433. The approved Ad Valorem for FY 2024 is $1,803,01 which is $3,421 less.
Department goals for FY 2024 include various upgrades and improvements to administration, public works, police, planning and inspection, parks and recreation, the fire department and public utilities.
“This budget is a reflection of the ideals and hard work of the elected officials, citizens and staff to work within a growing population, increased development, increased commercial and future capital needs,” Shanahan explained. “Our goal is to provide our citizens the quality of life they deserve at a price they can afford without forgetting that we are the town of old-fashioned courtesy.”
