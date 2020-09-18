EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament Committee announced late Thursday it has canceled the 2020 tournament, which has been set for Saturday.
In a statement, the committee said, “Severe weather and unsafe boating conditions, caused by the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Sally, forced the decision.”
The National Weather Service is predicting strong northeast winds and rough seas through the weekend.
“It seems that 2020 is proving to be a challenging year on many fronts,” committee Chairperson Mark Taylor, an Emerald Isle commissioner, said Friday. “Our team had taken every precaution possible to produce a socially distanced and safe tournament, despite the impact of COVID-19. Now, weather from a Gulf Coast Tropical Storm arrives on the Crystal Coast. We must make the tough call and forego the tournament for everyone’s safety.”
The tournament is based at the town’s boating access facility on Bogue Sound off Highway 58.
The committee said the 2021 tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The tourney offers cash prizes in a number of categories. It is the latest town-sponsored event to be canceled. The beach music festival, the St. Patrick’s Festival and the Christmas Parade were previously canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday, the town had announced the fishing tournament’s live auction, broadcast Wednesday on Facebook, had raised $29,110 for scholarships and waterway dredging efforts.
