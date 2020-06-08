CARTERET COUNTY — The novel coronavirus pandemic is not only a public health crisis, but also an economic one, and one State Treasurer Dale Folwell says local communities, the state and the nation must address.
“All the focus has been on flattening the health care curve, and I can say this with a degree of appreciation as a former COVID-19 patient who was hospitalized, flattening the health care curve is important, but now the attention also has to be on flattening the economic curve,” Mr. Folwell said in an interview with the News-Times Tuesday.
“I appreciate more than most the focus on the sick because I was one of those, but at the same time we can’t punish the healthy,” he continued.
As state treasurer, Mr. Folwell is North Carolina’s banker and chief investment officer. His office manages the state’s pension and health plans, oversees investments and maintains the state’s bond rating, among other functions.
Mr. Folwell noted the pandemic is having a massive impact on local government budgets. Carteret County anticipates a more than $1.5 million shortfall in its fiscal year 2020-21 budget as a result, as does Morehead City. Other Carteret County municipalities also project at least some budget impacts.
Mr. Folwell said the state’s stay-at-home orders led to a loss of revenue from sales, occupancy and other taxes, causing the widespread budget shortfalls.
“People have been locked down, which means you can’t move, which means it’s hard to consume and … that is going to have a very negative impact on local budgets,” he said.
The treasurer added that government layoffs are an unfortunate side effect of the economic crisis and will likely continue until the situation improves. Morehead City announced last month it laid off 12 full-time and part-time workers to compensate for its revenue losses. So far, it is the only government in Carteret County to take that step, but it’s not alone in North Carolina.
“No one wants to announce or put into effect layoffs, but we’re in unprecedented times and it has to be done with the idea of how we get ourselves out this,” he said. “Until people are allowed to move and consume, then the taxes necessary to keep people from being laid off will not be generated.”
Mr. Folwell also touched on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the roughly $2 trillion bill passed by Congress to provide emergency economic relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly $340 billion of the CARES Act was allocated for state and local governments, and counties in North Carolina recently started getting their cuts. Last week, Carteret County received about $1.3 million in CARES Act funds.
However, Mr. Folwell the CARES Act money has too many “strings attached” to be truly useful. The funds can only be used for COVID-19-related purchases, but not for making up lost revenue from declining tax collections, for example.
“This COVID money that’s coming down from the federal government has so many strings attached. It says it needs to be COVID-19 related, well, what is not COVID-19 related these days?” he asked. “Why can’t you use this money to fill the gap in the services to the citizens, because the lack of sales tax, fuel tax, the lack of occupancy tax is all driven by COVID-19. To say that something is not COVID-19 is just bizarre.”
Mr. Folwell also criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan and has called on the governor to be more transparent and “consistent” in his decisions going forward. Also, the treasurer said the state government should consider giving more control to local decision-makers when it comes to reopening.
“What Raleigh can do is push the power down to local governments who know their communities and their citizens better than anyone else does, which I’m a big fan of,” he said.
Despite the present economic troubles, Mr. Folwell thinks Carteret County is well-positioned to weather the storm. The county has nearly $40 million in its fund balance, close to 35% of the annual budget and well above the 8% the state recommends local government keep in reserves. He also pointed out Morehead City has about 53% in reserves.
“So here are two local governments, neither of which could have predicted COVID-19, but they have been watching the pennies and paperclips and they’ve been putting the money aside for who knows what could have hit economically,” he said. “You don’t get that amount of money in reserves unless you’re watching the pennies and paperclips.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
