RALEIGH — Local birdwatchers still have time to help the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission gather data for the Early Winter Bird Atlas.
The commission issued an announcement Nov. 5 informing the public of the Early Winter Bird Atlas season, which runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 each year. Biologists with the WRC are asking the public to join the N.C. Bird Atlas team to participate in the Early Winter Bird Atlas season by recording their bird observations in eBird, a mobile app that allows birdwatchers to enter data from the field to the state bird atlas.
According to the WRC, nearly 100 bird species migrate to the state this time of year.
“The N.C. Bird Atlas needs the public’s assistance in recording sightings,” the commission said. “Birders, hunters and conservation enthusiasts are encouraged to get involved. Places to observe birds such as snow geese and fox sparrows range from your backyard to open bodies of water.”
WRC birding trail coordinator Paula Mandarino said shrubby areas that provide cover and plants that have berries through the winter, such as winterberry holly and eastern red cedar, provide great opportunities for bird sightings. She also said seed producing trees, such as American beech and various oaks, attract foraging flocks of wild turkeys and northern bobwhites.
“Forests and shrublands provide ample cover for white-throated sparrows, dark-eyed juncos and other species,” Ms. Mandarino said. “In open grasslands, you might find horned larks and northern harriers. In fields full of thistle, goldenrod and other plants that produce seeds, you might find flocks of foraging goldfinches or Carolina chickadees.”
The WRC said migrating birds will be present in North Carolina for a short time. More information on the N.C. Bird Atlas, including getting started guides, tutorials and winter atlas techniques, are available at ncbirdatlas.org.
