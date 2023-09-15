NEWPORT — With this year being the 70th anniversary of Camp Albemarle, the faith-based camp is celebrating with some big news.
In an effort to meet the growing demand for summer camps, its nature school and other programs, Camp Albemarle has purchased 65 acres that was previously known as Camp Sam Hatcher, a Boy Scout camp that was operated by the East Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
A portion of the property and buildings was also formerly used as a wilderness camp for troubled youth.
Camp Albemarle Executive Director Tom Hussman said Sept. 14 the 501 (c)3 organization closed on the property, located off Nine Mile Road in Newport, in March. Estimated cost of the property, including several buildings, was $800,000.
Funding was provided through gifts from The Burt Family Foundation, the Starcke Family Foundation and the Richard Petty Foundation. The land is located a few miles from the 31-acre camp on Highway 24 on Bogue Sound.
In addition, Hussman said the Coastal Land Trust of North Carolina has partnered with Camp Albemarle to allow the camp to use several hundred acres that the trust owns. That land surrounds the new camp property and provides Camp Albemarle access to Gales Creek for aquatic and recreational activities.
“We look forward to utilizing their property to teach our campers and students about their world and how to be better stewards of it,” he said.
Hussman said Camp Albemarle has seen growth in all of its programs, however, “It is the summer camp programs that have most driven the need for expansion. Each summer, Camp Albemarle serves between 1,100-1,200 campers, with about 500 of those campers participating in day camp activities. For the past two summers, we have had more children on waitlists for day camps than we are able to serve, between 600-700.”
He added that the camp has seen growth in its Nature School, which serves grades prekindergarten through six, homeschool-focused science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) clubs and its after school program, which serves students from White Oak, Bogue Sound and Newport elementary schools.
Plans are to begin utilizing the new property for summer day camps in 2024, with plenty of other ideas in the making.
“The possibilities include the expansion of the Nature School at Camp Albemarle and Alby After School. We are considering and exploring other options to support other youth serving ministries and we continue to allow Boy Scouts to camp and hold events on the property,” he said. “Wherever God leads us in this adventure, we want to make certain that all of our programs provide opportunities to share God’s love with the children and youth we serve.”
The property contains several buildings, including a large dining hall and kitchen, three houses, a maintenance building, bathhouse, shelter and a swimming pool. The large dining hall facility will also serve as an administrative building.
Hussman estimates it will cost about $250,000 to makes repairs to the structures.
“We need to put a new roof on the administration building, there is HVAC work and we need to refurbish the dining room,” he said.
Hussman said Camp Albemarle has applied to the Big Rock Foundation for a grant to assist with repair costs.
