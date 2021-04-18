National Weather Service developing improved beach hazard warning products

NEWPORT — The National Weather Service is developing new and improved beach hazard warning products to get the word out to beachgoers in Carteret County and beyond.
The NWS hosted a virtual workshop Tuesday and Wednesday online via GoToMeeting to discuss beach hazard messaging, forecasting hazard risks and improvements to the hazard forecasting service. The NWS local weather forecasting office in Newport began issuing its beach hazard forecast Thursday, and the weather service at large has created a new experimental beach forecasting website, weather.gov/beach/chs/.
While not the only beach hazard, rip currents remain the No. 1 weather-related cause of deaths along the coast. These ocean currents form perpendicular to the shoreline and are fast enough to pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea.
U.S. Lifesaving Association National Certification Committee Chairperson Chris Brewster said the first known reference to rip currents, previously referred to as undertow, rip tides and other terms, was in 1918 in a report of multiple drownings in San Diego, Calif.
“The USLA has gathered statistics from beach lifeguard agencies since 1964,” Mr. Brewster said. “Over time, we’ve come to understand these are a consistent phenomenon.”
However, despite the USLA’s data gathering, Mr. Brewster said as of Tuesday there hasn’t been a comprehensive national database compiled on beach drowning fatalities. Individual studies have shown, however, that rip currents are a significant cause of such deaths.
NWS meteorologist Erik Heden presented a report from meteorologist Tom Lonka on eastern North Carolina beach hazards. According to Mr. Lonka’s report, rip currents are responsible for the majority of fatalities in the surf zone. In comparison, shore break and high surf conditions have accounted for 17% of fatalities.
NWS Wilmington surf program leader Victoria Oliva said, according to reports on drowning fatalities in North and South Carolina from 2000-20, there were 169 fatalities, or roughly eight deaths per year.
“Rip currents may be a coastal phenomenon,” Ms. Oliva said, “but they have impacts that reach further inland.”
She went on to say 48% of the 2000-20 fatalities were people from the two state, but only 19% were from coastal communities. Since 2011, 26% of rip current drownings in North and South Carolina were good Samaritans who drowned attempting to rescue someone caught in a rip current, frequently without a flotation device.
To warn beachgoers of dangerous conditions, the NWS Newport office issues beach hazards statements that include reports on the risk of rip currents, dangerous shore break and longshore currents.
“What we’ve learned here…is the model does better on different days (in Carteret County),” Mr. Heden said. “Here on the Crystal Coast, a 75 percent chance (of rip currents) is considered a high risk, while anything 50 percent or above is moderate.”
Workshop organizers polled participants several times during the session. Eighty-two percent of those who responded to a poll on the beach hazard statements said they liked the multi-hazard statements, 6% said they preferred the statements to focus on rip currents only and 11% said they had no preference.
The NWS uses several different methods to send out forecasts, reports and warnings. Mr. Heden said as of Tuesday, the Newport office has found Facebook to be the most effective means of sending out hazard statements, which include safety advice.
One of the most important pieces of safety advice officials give to beachgoers is if they get caught in a rip current, they should swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current.
N.C. Sea Grant coastal construction and erosion specialist Spencer Rogers talked about rip current safety awareness products he helped produce as a founding member and NCSG representative on a related task force.
“The escape recommendation remains the same,” Mr. Rogers said. “We hope to finish up a rip current circulation training video for lifeguards (late this summer).”
Rip current circulation refers to circular swirling motions that can be formed by a rip current. While these circulations can release caught swimmers from the main current, they can also push swimmers even further into the open ocean.
In another poll of the workshop’s participants, 64% of those who answered said the biggest challenge to warning beachgoers and others about the risk of rip currents is beachgoers underestimating the threat. Twenty-eight percent said the biggest challenge was reaching a big enough audience, while 8% said it was a lack of consistent messages among warning sources.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.