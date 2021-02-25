Carteret County adds 20 more COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported Thursday the county has added 20 more confirmed COVID-19 cases to its total, with active cases going up by 15.
According to the latest update from the Carteret County Health Department, there have been 4,386 total COVID-19 cases confirmed since last March. Of those, officials report 147 cases are currently active, while 4,196 residents have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Carteret County’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 43.
In addition, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported four hospitalizations Thursday, the same amount as Wednesday.
Teachers and other childcare providers are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under the state’s vaccination plan. To sign up for the county’s vaccine waitlist, visit carteretcountync.gov/vaccine or call 252-729-8500, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.