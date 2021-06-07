Carteret County reports 16 active cases, uptick in those recovered from COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, though most of the individuals in those cases are reportedly recovered.
In its Monday update, the County Health Department reported 16 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, up from 12 reported Friday.
The overall total of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic rose from 5,118 recorded Friday to 5,173 as of Monday. Reportedly recovered cases rose by 51, though the county did not say if there was a delay in reporting some information or disclose the reason for the jump in recovered cases. The News-Times has requested more information on the increase.
One individual is hospitalized at Carteret Heath Care in Morehead City for COVID-related treatment, according to Monday’s update.
Since last March, 57 county residents have died from COVID-19.
The vaccine is available and free to all individuals age 12 and older regardless of insurance status. To schedule an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2. To find a provider offering the shot near you, visit myspot.nc.gov.
