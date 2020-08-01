CARTERET COUNTY — Emergency management officials Friday issued community guidance in preparation for the potential arrival of Hurricane Isaias early next week.
The storm, which drenched the Bahamas Friday and was moving Saturday morning toward Florida, is expected along the North Carolina coast early next week, as of the Saturday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center.
In a release, Carteret County officials said they are watching the storm and preparing but were not immediately anticipating evacuations.
“However, with the unpredictability known at this time, it is key to be prepared should an evacuation be activated,” emergency officials wrote.
Saturday morning the county amended its state of emergency declaration, in place since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, to include potential storm impacts.
Officials advised county residents to prepare their emergency kits if they have not already.
The kit should include nonperishable food, a gallon of water per person per day, clothing for three days, a flashlight, a radio and spare batteries, blankets, raingear and appropriate footwear. Those with special or medical needs should make appropriate considerations to include medications, baby food and other needs. A checklist of supplies is available online at readync.org.
Residents are encouraged to become familiar with evacuation routes in the event orders are issued. The N.C. Department of Public Safety’s “Know Your Zone” campaign highlights the routes.
“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), American Red Cross, and NC Emergency Management have discourage [sic] the use of congregate shelters during a disaster in order to reduce the chances of exposure or transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” county officials wrote in Friday’s release. “Due to this mandate, County residents are urged to stay with family or friends that live in a safe place, or a hotel and to use a disaster shelter only if no other options exist. At this time, no disaster shelters are expected to open in Carteret County with this storm.”
In the event shelters open, occupants will be asked to social distance, wear a face covering and frequently wash their hands.
Items to bring to a shelter in the event of an emergency include a face covering, bedding, a three-day supply of nonperishable food, flashlights and batteries, toiletries, medications, pet supplies and items to entertain yourself and your family.
For more information from the Carteret County Emergency Management Office, visit carteretcountync.gov and the Carteret County Emergency Services’ Facebook page at facebook.com/CCES7/.
Carteret County also uses the CodeRed alert system to reach residents. Sign up for the alerts at carteretcountync.gov/525/Emergency-Notification.
