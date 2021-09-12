Outside fire on Harkers Island spreads to camper Sunday

HARKERS ISLAND — An outside fire Sunday spread to a camper at the Cape Lookout RV Park, causing significant damage.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 2 p.m. Sunday for a structure fire at the RV park. Firefighters from Marshallberg, Otway, Beaufort and Harkers Island fire departments arrived to find an outdoor fire that started behind an unmarked camper had spread to the camper itself.
Harkers Island Fire Capt. Mike Lewis was among the first responders on the scene of the fire Sunday afternoon. He said the fire was under control within 15 minutes of their arrival.
“The camper is probably going to be totaled,” he said.
Capt. Lewis said the camper was unoccupied at the time of the fire; no injuries or deaths occurred. As of Sunday afternoon, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
