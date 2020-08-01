This article was updated at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, with more information.
BEAUFORT — Carteret County officials amended a previous state of emergency declaration Saturday ahead of the potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias.
In the declaration, signed by Carteret County Chairman Bill Smith, officials say they have determined “that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or will cause, severe damage, flooding and significant impacts to our County.”
As of Saturday morning, Isaias was headed toward Florida, where hurricane warnings have been issued for a number of areas. The storm has drenched the southeastern and central Bahamas.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide state of emergency Friday afternoon in preparation for the storm. His state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic remains in place, as well.
In the event of evacuations, the governor asked residents to evacuate as ordered by local authorities, but to take precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Those include seeking to evacuate to an inland hotels or other accommodations or attempting to safely stay with family or friends. The governor asked that hurricane shelters be considered a last resort.
The Carteret County amended declaration, effective 9 a.m. Saturday, builds on the March 20 state of emergency in place to now include the storm. It says no further restrictions on residents are associated with it at this time.
(Previous report)
This is a developing report.
