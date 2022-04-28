CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point might soon have trappers available for residents who have been seeing coyotes in their neighborhoods.
During the town commission’s monthly meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, Town Manager David Rief told the members he’d received calls from concerned residents in the Magens Bay and Crystal Shores subdivisions, adjoining developments on the south side of Highway 24 in the eastern end of town.
Mr. Rief said he reached to officials in Emerald Isle – where coyotes have also been a problem at times in recent years – and found out that there are trappers in the area who are licensed to catch the animals.
The board agreed by consensus to let Mr. Rief contact trappers, and he said he would report to commissioners during one of their meetings in May.
Also during the meeting, Kurt Nakamura, a Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy who works in the town full-time under a contract with the county, said that with summer approaching and warmer weather already here, traffic along Highway 24 and in the residential neighborhoods is increasing rapidly.
Also, the deputy said, he’s seeing a lot more walkers, runners and bicyclists, and he urged town officials to get out the word that they need to wear bright clothing and helmets, particularly at night.
Finally, the deputy said he’s been seeing a lot of open windows in unattended vehicles in county-operated Western Park, home to playground equipment and many athletic fields, inviting theft, particularly if any items of value are left viewable. Windows should be up, and doors should be locked in this high-traffic park, he said.
The town sent a list of those recommendations out to residents on its mailing list Wednesday, including the fact that state law requires anyone under 16 riding a bicycle is required to wear a helmet.
The mailing also reminds people never to leave any kind of weapon in a vehicle.
