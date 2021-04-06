MOREHEAD CITY — Richard Phillips-Bandy of Morehead City has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, a certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.
NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. An interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.
“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Scott Mobley, NSCS executive director. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”
Founded in 1994 by veteran student affairs professional Stephen Loflin, NSCS recognizes, elevates and connects high-achievers. With a portfolio of exclusive benefits that include access to more than a million dollars in scholarships, chapter funds and awards annually, professional development resources, tailored content and leadership and service experiences, NSCS is supports member growth and development throughout their academic and collegiate journey.
“NSCS members’ deep commitment to service, integrity and scholarship positively impact their campuses and local communities every day,” Mr. Mobley said.
Notable NSCS distinguished honorary members include former President Jimmy Carter.
“We welcome Richard Alexander Phillips-Bandy to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars,” Mr. Mobley said.
