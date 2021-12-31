MOREHEAD CITY —The Morehead City Police Department will be able to replace an old police skiff with a newer model, thanks to a recent donation from the Big Rock Foundation Inc.
The Big Rock Foundation announced the 2021 recipients of its charitable giving program on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. The organization – which raises funds during the annual Big Rock Blue Marline Fishing Tournament and other events – gave away $1 million to 32 recipients this year, including $72,000 to the town of Morehead City for the new police boat.
According to Morehead City communications director Alizé Proisy, the contribution will allow the police department to replace a 2006 Carolina Skiff, including a new trailer and equipment to outfit the boat.
“The Morehead City Police Department is forever grateful for the kind donation from the Big Rock Foundation,” new police Chief David Kelly said. “With this donation, we will be able to continue to serve this great city through a response by boat to water emergencies, rescue operations, and law enforcement patrol of our waterways.”
Other recipients of the Big Rock Foundation’s 2021 charitable giving program include the Carteret County Public School Foundation, Carteret Community College Foundation, Bridge Downeast, Family Promise of Carteret County and others. In a release, the organization said 91% of the contributions specifically benefit Carteret County.
“We look forward to our continued partnership and can't wait to get our new patrol boat out on the water at the next Big Rock Tournament,” Chief Kelly concluded.
