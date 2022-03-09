First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold an Easter egg hunt with a cookout and concert at Camp Albemarle at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The church will offer a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14. The church will hold a Service of Tenebrae at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, in the sanctuary. The church will also offer a floral cross in the courtyard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 15.
Services on Easter Sunday, April 17, will include a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in the courtyard, worship services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a contemporary worship service at 9:45 a.m. in The Rise Fellowship Hall.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will host a community Easter egg hunt and free hot dog lunch 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at the Newport Community Park. Children up to 12 years old are welcome.
