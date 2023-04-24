CARTERET COUNTY – In Morehead City and Beaufort, transient business types are becoming increasingly popular.
Transient retail businesses, or commercial real estate for temporary businesses, are those that sell or offer goods, wares, services or merchandise to the public without utilizing a fixed business location. In this case, these businesses are for public rent for individuals’ work and professional needs or interests. Below are four locally run businesses of this type.
The Vault
Located at 411 Front St. in Beaufort and run by Ed State and Randy Ramsey, The Vault is a unique and trendy space with several options for rental and membership.
At the prior location of First Citizens Bank, The Vault is now a large and open coworking space. State and Ramsey decided to keep the bank’s structure integrity intact, giving the office and spaces a unique personality, including keeping the bank’s vault and original safe within the building. The Vault already has 27 of 33 office spaces booked. The dedicated desks and open spaces are always available.
“This building was way too cool to just sit here after the bank moved," it was noted in a statement by State and Ramsey. "We’d noticed a great interest for coworking in this area, so we dressed up the building and made it something really cool and welcoming. We want to bring people from all over to the space. We have a lot of remote workers that have moved to the county where this is their primary or second home, and our team felt like there was a market for coworking, so that’s what we decided to do. This building is really close to everything else in town, so it’s an ideal spot for people to come into and engage in. We’ve learned a lot about what people are looking for, like having a collaboration and social space. So, we hope to fill up the offices and dedicated desks. The goal is to allow everyone a seat and welcome anyone who comes in.”
The Vault offers eight membership options, 33 offices, 12 dedicated desks, various pricing, onsite staff, a common/open area, two conference rooms, one printer, one phonebooth, locally sourced coffee, access to outdoor patio space, filtered water, fast internet, venue access and kitchen/bar access. It is open now and taking reservations for rentals.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Saturday and Sunday.
SaltWorx
Located at 4206 Bridges St. in Morehead City and run by Zac Everhart, SaltWorx has become less of a transient business and more of a condominium for permanent businesses in the area.
The original Carteret County News Times building now holds nearly 25 permanent businesses, including finance, pharmaceuticals, insurance, real estate, restaurant administrations, programs for the high schools, physical therapy and wellness, architecture, Great Clips administration, and more.
“I decided not to go with the ‘gym membership’ mentality. As this evolved, these businesses gained interest and wanted to rent a space, so they’re not transient, they’re here to stay,” Everhart explained. “Eventually, I want to get transient individuals here, but it will be very selective, which is why I’ve been more reluctant to just throw people in here and get all of these spaces filled. I’ve decided to let this thing acclimate, feed its own growth and see where it goes. Right now, we’re where we want to be. As this building evolved, I think this became a space where good people want to be around good people, so we became more cognizant of what we were doing. At this point, we’re trying to find out how to get all these types of services that people need here. I want SaltWorx to become focused on the people within it. What I need to be advertising is the people already here, because that’s what makes it what it is. I want anyone in the Morehead City and Carteret County area with a thriving business to want to be here. We’ve reenergized this place a lot through renovation, and we want to keep doing so through the people we get here.”
SaltWorx is an accessible area now filled with several businesses and companies that can benefit anyone. SaltWorx has a unique approach to its structure and appeal through its gym, basketball court, batting cage, pickleball and volleyball area, in addition to its built-in showers. These amenities were designed for private professional rental opportunities. SaltWorx also offers two conference rooms (one with privacy glass), two break rooms and one large break room area, a large parking area, easy access to the existing businesses, and will eventually offer a website designed to help individuals navigate those inside, as well as spaces such as modular/cubicle areas and several suites with offices for temporary rental. Open now and still filling up.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Saturday and Sunday.
The Grove
Located at 501 N. 35th St. in Morehead City and run by Steve Smith and his daughter Andrea Smith, The Grove is nearly open and now taking reservations for space renting.
The Grove is a small and newly renovated space almost open for the summer. Before it became a coworking space, The Grove served as hospital administration and later as a finance firm. It will now serve as a convenient and quiet spot for locals and tourists looking for a collaborative and professional space.
“This is a professional environment around people," said Steve Smith. "Since COVID, everyone is finally sick of looking at their own walls and looking to branch out. My nephew down in Tampa runs these things and gave us the idea to start our own up. We’re shooting for 90% occupancy by fall. We’ll have a waiting list eventually for those interested in coming in the future. And we want to try to get tourists and people here during the summers. This is a space where you get to be around other human beings where it gets you out a little bit but in a professional setting, so that you can still concentrate.”
The Grove offers six membership/subscription options, various pricing, a common room, 18 offices, dedicated desks throughout the area, two conference rooms, two printers, 24/7 access via their app, fast internet, filtered water and coffee, and on-site parking. Trash services, kitchen access, storage and library amenities are also included.
Contact thegroveon35th@outlook.com or 252-269-9232 for questions, comments and reservations.
TIDAL
Located at 712 Arendell St. in Morehead City and run by Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper, TIDAL was the first transient business type to appear in Morehead City and Carteret County. TIDAL has been open since 2020 and is in the process of opening a new building in Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) in the fall. TIDAL also plans to build in the western part of the county near Emerald Isle, as well as out of county in New Bern. All six of the private offices for permanent businesses have been full since TIDAL opened. There will be more enclosed and private office options in the PKS location.
“It’s been fun to see the entrepreneurs and remote workers that live here to be here, where otherwise I wouldn’t naturally know them," said Cooper. "And I enjoy seeing people come from out of town who want a place to collaborate as well. The reason this is such a cool concept is because instead of having to work from home, you join a space like this because you want to work around other people. In doing that, you get to build a comradery with other people and get inspired by other people. We’re seeing more of these types of businesses show up, especially in this area because we’re such a popular destination and because this a second home to so many people. It makes sense for this area. We have some availability in dedicated desks right now, and we’re also happy to let nonprofits use our spaces for free.”
TIDAL offers six private offices and 14 dedicated desks, as well as a few floating desk areas, five membership options and various pricing, meeting room and event venue rental access, high-speed internet, printing access, one phone booth, a common area, two huddle/meeting rooms, complimentary coffee, craft beer on tap and general kitchen access.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.