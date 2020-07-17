Kurtis Chevrolet to donate car to Teacher of the Year

MOREHEAD CITY — Kurtis Chevrolet of Morehead City will once again provide the Carteret County Schools’ Teacher of the Year with the use of a car for one year.
This will be the third year this locally owned car dealership has partnered with the Carteret County public school system. Chick-fil-A is the sponsor of the Teacher of the Year and provides the selected individual $500. Kurtis Chevrolet will provide the selected teacher a Chevrolet Equinox Premier.
The Chick-fil-A Teacher of the Year will be announced in mid-August, and Kurtis Chevrolet owner Dean Wagaman will hand the keys to the car to the award winner then.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, this year’s Employee of the Year nominees will be honored with a slideshow on social media and the announcements of the overall winners will be made during a visit to each school in mid-August.
For Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, the support of Kurtis Chevrolet is another demonstration of the support the school system receives from the community and area businesses.
“The students and employees of our county’s public school system are very blessed to have the support of the community and local businesses,” Dr. Jackson said. “It is through their support, and the support of our county’s citizens, of the Board of Education, of the County Commissioners, and of businesses such as Kurtis Chevrolet that our school system ranks among the very highest in the state.
It takes every employee of the school system to make it work, and we appreciate the work each and every employee does. In honoring the school system’s Teacher of the Year with the incredible opportunity to use this beautiful vehicle, Kurtis Chevrolet is honoring every teacher in our school system,” he continued.
Mr. Wagaman noted that having a high-performing school system was important.
“Kurtis Chevrolet has been a member of this community for nearly 39 years,” he said. “As a business owner, having a high performing school system is important for many reasons. Reason number one is for the children themselves. They deserve to have the best education available to them, and one that will prepare them for life. Another reason is to attract and retain quality employees for my business. As I listen to my own children’s comments about their teachers, it is obvious the significant impact these educators have on the development of students.”
Carteret County Board of Education Chairperson John McLean expressed his excitement about the honors the Teacher of the Year will receive.
“This year the Teacher of the Year award is again sponsored by Chick-fil-A and we are so grateful for that support,” Mr. McLean said. “Kurtis Chevrolet has again joined in the recognition in a big way with this generous donation to the Teacher of the Year.”
Every year teachers from each of county public schools are nominated by their colleagues. Those nominees are then interviewed by a panel of community members and the overall Teacher of the Year is selected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.