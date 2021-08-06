Hospitalizations up as Carteret County confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Falling in line with statewide trends, Carteret County’s percentage positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is approaching 10%, exceeding North Carolina’s target threshold of 5% test positivity.
County and state health officials track the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests proportional to the total number of tests conducted as a measure of the spread of the virus in a community. The Carteret County Health Department reported Friday test positivity was near 10% for the week that ended July 31, the latest data available. The rate was around 4% the previous week.
State health officials reported a test positivity rate exceeding 12% Wednesday, the highest percentage of positive tests seen since early February. The statewide rate has since fallen to around 10%, but is still much higher than the 5% positivity target.
Hospitalizations in Carteret County are also up significantly, with 13 patients reportedly undergoing COVID-19 treatment at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Friday afternoon. The facility reported 10 hospitalizations Wednesday, up from single-digit numbers reported earlier in the summer.
Active cases, however, fell in Carteret County since Wednesday, from 100 reported that day down to 86 Friday. In the same time period, health officials confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,476 positive cases identified since March 2020. Of those, 5,331 have recovered and 59 county residents have died.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,506 new cases across the state Friday, the highest one-day increase since February. The state topped 4,000 new daily cases for the first time in months Thursday.
The Newport area currently has the highest number of active cases in the county with 34 reported in the 28570 zip code. That is followed by the Morehead City area, zip code 28557, with 17 active cases, then the Beaufort region, 28516, with nine active cases.
Anyone 12 years of age and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine free through the health department by calling 252-728-8550, option 2. To find other vaccine providers in the county, visit myspot.nc.gov.
