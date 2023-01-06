BOGUE — A family seeking to subdivide a lot for residential use in Bogue will have to wait a little longer after the town’s planning board postponed a decision during its meeting Jan. 5.
Board members, during the meeting in town hall on Chimney Branch Road, said they first want to find out if the property, owned by Jill and Michael Ross at 420 Bogue Loop Road, will perk for a septic tank.
“I hate to see you go through all of this and not be able to get a septic permit,” planning board member Bobby O’Chat, who also serves as the town’s mayor, said. “I’m just concerned about it being so wet.”
Planning board member Cecil Hurst agreed. He said he has concerns about how the property slopes down near a wetlands area.
“I think you need to find out if it’s going to perk,” Hurst said.
Ross, who lives in a house on a portion of the estimated 1-acre tract, zoned R-15, wants to subdivide the lot so her parents can build a house next door. The proposed site is about 15,270 square-feet.
Her father, Bruce Guitard, who attended the meeting with his daughter, said he was planning to meet with county health department inspectors next week to see if the property will perk. He added that he plans to build up the property to help with drainage issues.
As well as addressing the septic permit issue, O’Chat said the proposed property line dimensions of the new lot did not meet minimum width requirements in the front. The town requires 80 feet in the front, and the family’s proposed map showed 74 feet.
Town attorney Donna Boggs suggested the family hire a private surveyor to redraw the lines once they find out if the land will perk.
There was also a question about a town ordinance that requires a resident to own property for seven years prior to allowing it to be subdivided. However, following the meeting town clerk and planner Shawne Southard said there was a way to mitigate that issue.
Planning board chairman Chris Griffin said once the family finds out if they will be able to get a septic permit and have the proposed property lines redrawn to meet town ordinances, the board would meet again to consider the matter.
If the planning board approves the request, it will go before the town council for a final vote. The planning board meets the first Thursday of each month if there are matters to discuss.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.