EMERALD ISLE — Dust off your dancing shoes, the biggest beach party in Carteret County is right around the corner.
The Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Western Ocean Regional Access off Louise Avenue, and the free event will feature some of the biggest and most venerable acts in the genre.
Too Much will take to the stage overlooking the ocean and beach at 10:30 a.m., followed by the legendary Chairmen of the Board at noon, The Embers at 1:30 p.m., The Tams at 3 p.m. and The Tonez at 4:30 p.m.
The MC for the event will be Big Sam and Company.
The event is sponsored by the Carteret County Tourism and Development Authority, UPP Global and Emerald Isle Realty.
No tents or umbrellas are permitted within 100 feet of the stage. Beer and wine are permitted on the beach strand only for people 21 and older but are prohibited in all areas of the Western Ocean Regional Access, including the restrooms, volleyball courts, parking areas, etc. Liquor is prohibited. No beer or wine will be sold on-site.
Parking will be permitted along the grassy Highway 58 right-of-way. Only handicapped parking will be available at the Western Ocean Regional Access.
The festival is one of the town’s signature events, along with the St. Patrick’s Festival and the Emerald Isle Marathon.
It was revived in 2016 after a 17-year absence. It began in the early 1980s when Ronnie Watson, then owner of the Holiday TravL Park, and partner Steve Matthews began bringing in beach bands to the business to attract visitors during the fall “shoulder” season.
It lasted until 1999 when it appeared to have outgrown its site and to have outlived its welcome with too much traffic and a bit too much Bacchanalia.
Beach music lived on in Carteret and Onslow counties in performances at festivals and small clubs, live and on jukeboxes. In 2015, Frank Rush, then town manager, proposed bringing back the festival as a shoulder-season counterpart of the St. Patrick’s Festival, which usually draws 25,000 to 30,000 people to town in mid-March.
