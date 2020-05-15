Proposed 2020-21 Emerald Isle budget holds tax rate

EMERALD ISLE — Commissioners expressed general satisfaction Tuesday night with Town Manager Matt Zapp’s proposed $11.5 million fiscal 2020-21 budget, which calls for no increase in the property tax rate of 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Of the total, $10.9 million is for the general, or operating, fund. That’s an increase of 0.87% over the budget adopted for 2019-20, which expires Tuesday, June 30. The total proposed budget is an increase of about 1% over 2019-20. It would go into effect Wednesday, July 1.
The board and the public got their first official look at the tax-and-spending plan during the commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall. The meeting was closed to the public because of novel coronavirus restrictions but was available live on the town’s Facebook page. At one point, about 60 people were watching.
“I say it every year, and I’ll say it again,” Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer said after Mr. Zapp’s presentation to the board. “I don’t know how you (the town’s management) keep doing it, increasing services and still maintaining the same tax rate.”
Commissioner Jim Normile credited Mr. Zapp and Laura Rotchford, finance director, for saving money by cutting costs through such things as leasing vehicles. Cost savings, he said, enable the town to “do more good” for residents and visitors without adding to the tax burden.
Other commissioners also said the manager had done a good job reflecting their desires and goal of continued fiscal restraint.
The 15.5-cent tax rate includes 1 cent dedicated to the beach nourishment fund. That’s down a half-cent because of increased property value.
There is also a 4-cent-per-$100 tax on oceanfront property, the same as the current fiscal year, for the nourishment fund.
All of the tax rates are slightly higher than the revenue-neutral rate under the countywide property revaluation.
The proposed budget would use $55,000 from the fund balance to balance revenues and expenditures in the general fund, but the general fund balance at the end of this fiscal year is expected to be about $2.6 million. Using the $55,000 would still leave the fund balance above 23% of total expenditures, well above the 8% mandated by the state but a little below the town’s goal of 25%, Mr. Zapp said.
The manager also noted that by the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the fund balance transfer might not be necessary, as the town generally spends less than it budgets.
The manager said if the board adopts the budget as is, the average residential property owner – non-oceanfront, non-inletfront – would pay the town $72.87 per month for services that include police, fire, emergency medical, beach nourishment, beach access, park facilities, recreation programs, event coordination and management, solid waste collection, recycling collection, yard debris collection, street maintenance, stormwater management, bicycle, pedestrian and golf cart path maintenance, sound and boating access and administrative services.
That $72.87, Mr. Zapp said during the meeting, includes not just property taxes but also the solid waste fee, which he wants to raise from $240 to $255 per year to pay for the increased cost of the recycling program.
He credited Ms. Rotchford and other staff and management for keeping the town’s property tax the second lowest of the state’s 21 oceanfront towns.
“Although no one enjoys contributing to the cost of government, Emerald Isle collectively is fortunate to enjoy the varied services provided at such a relatively low cost,” Mr. Zapp said in the conclusion to his written budget message.
He calls for creation of a task force to explore the possibility of building a safe and secure emergency operations center, with an eye toward construction beginning as early as 2023.
He also said he had initially included funds for a new town public information officer, but backed off that proposal for now because of concerns about funding during and after the pandemic, which he knows is going to affect state-shared revenue, such as the sales tax.
Town board budget work sessions are scheduled Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., if needed, and Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. The latter meeting will include the public hearing required before the budget can be adopted. Adoption is set for the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, June 9 at 6 p.m.
To view the entire budget message and proposal online, visit v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?ik=46368234.
