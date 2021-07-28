CARTERET COUNTY — As the highly infectious Delta variant spreads, active cases of COVID-19 increased in Carteret County by 12 since Monday, while local hospitalizations have reached seven.
In its Wednesday update, the Carteret County Health Department reported 61 active COVID-19 cases, compared to 49 reported Monday. That is more than double the active cases reported just two weeks ago, on July 14, when Carteret had 26 known active cases.
Hospitalizations for COVID-related treatment at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City have also crept up in recent weeks, with seven reported Wednesday.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, 59 county residents have died as a direct result of the virus. The last death was reported July 7.
Recovered cases increased by four since Monday to 5,256, with total confirmed cases in the area standing at 5,376.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all people in Carteret County age 12 and older. To make an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or go online to https://myspot.nc.gov/ to search for other provider options.
