RALEIGH — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission received an update Thursday on the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ staff’s progress in developing Amendment 1 to the spotted seatrout management plan.
The commission, policy-making arm of the division, met Thursday and Friday in Hilton North Hills Hotel in Raleigh.
In its May 2023 meeting in Beaufort, the commission discussed the possibility of toughening rules in the fishery.
The commission adopted a management plan for the popular species in 2012. It included a 14-inch minimum harvest size limit, a 75-fish commercial daily harvest limit and no commercial harvest or sale of spotted trout caught in joint waters – managed by the fisheries commission and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission – on weekends.
There has been increased pressure on the fishery in recent years and some push from the public and some fisheries commission members for additional restrictions in a new plan amendment. Staff told the panel Thursday the goal is to have the amendment ready for commission review in 2024.
But staff biologist Louis Pensinger told the commission Thursday that the fish stock is very resilient, in large part because the fish mature early and females can reproduce by age one.
In fact, Pensinger said the biggest problem in the stock over the years has been that they are very susceptible to cold-water temperatures and ice and can die in big numbers in what are known as “cold stun” events. But even after those events, the population has historically bounced back fast.
And temperatures cold enough to stun the fish have become increasingly rare, with the last “cold stun” event in 2018.
In 2021, the latest year reported on the fisheries division’s website, commercial watermen in North Carolina landed 694,811 pounds of spotted sea trout worth $1.7 million. That is the highest number of pounds of the fish reportedly landed in the commercial fishery dating back to 1972, although landings in the early- to mid-1970s also exceeded 600,000 pounds, as did 1991. It’s estimated that recreational fishermen catch about seven times more spotted seatrout than commercial fishing vessels.
Spotted seatrout can be found from Massachusetts south. They are highly targeted by recreational fishermen, and it has been estimated that recreational fishermen catch seven times as many as commercial fishermen throughout the range, although many are released.
Recreational fishermen usually catch them by hook-and-line gear using a variety of natural and artificial baits.
As a result of the push for tougher rules, the goal of the eventual plan amendment is to make sure the fishery is sustainable.
The commission in May approved a list of goals and objectives for the amendment, including:
• Implement management within North Carolina that ends overfishing and maintains the spotted seatrout spawning stock abundance and recruitment potential.
• Promote restoration, enhancement and protection of critical habitat and environmental quality in a manner consistent with the Coastal Habitat Protection Plan to maintain or increase growth, survival and reproduction of the spotted seatrout stock.
• Monitor and manage the fishery in a manner that utilizes biological, socioeconomic, fishery, habitat and environmental data.
• Promote outreach and interjurisdictional cooperation regarding the status and management of the spotted seatrout stock in North Carolina and Virginia waters.
