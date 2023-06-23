RALEIGH — Applications are open for a limited time for the Aquarium Scholars grant program, which offers funding to provide educational opportunities from the North Carolina Aquariums to students from Title I or Title I eligible schools across the state at little to no cost.
The program endeavors to remove financial barriers that may prevent underserved students from experiencing the aquariums firsthand. Opportunities include a field trip to one of the three aquariums or Jennette’s Pier, an outreach program at the school with hands-on learning and ambassador animal encounters or a distance learning virtual program with an aquarium educator.
Aquarium Scholars is a partnership between the North Carolina Aquariums, North Carolina public schools and the nonprofit North Carolina Aquarium Society.
“The fabulous programs offered by the North Carolina Aquariums bring the wonder of our ocean to life, support curriculum goals and inspire students to conserve our natural world,” Liz Baird, President and CEO of the North Carolina Aquarium Society, said. “We are grateful to the many donors who make the Aquarium Scholars program possible.”
Since its inception in 2018, Aquarium Scholars has distributed more than $520,000 in grants, giving educational opportunities to more than 69,000 students from 78 counties across the state. These grants have funded over 400 field trips, more than 180 outreach programs in classrooms and over 220 distance learning programs.
The application period began on May 31 and continues until Sept. 15. Teachers from Title I or Title I eligible schools can learn more and apply at http://ncaquariums.com/aquarium-scholars.
