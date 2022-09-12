HARKERS ISLAND — As part of its Community Night series, the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island will present the program “Florence, Four Years Later” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Supper will begin at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7.
As well as a time to give thanks for the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts to date, there will be discussion of what the county has learned from the experience and how to better prepare. The Category 1 storm hit the county Sept. 13-14, 2018 and caused widespread flooding and damage.
County officials will discuss recovery efforts. They will include Gene Foxworth, assistant county manager/planning director, Gregg Hartman, also from the planning department who has been involved with efforts to raise homes, and Stephen Rae, Emergency Management director.
Jessica Emory with the Carteret County Public School System will share how schools can now better accommodate students during storms and flooding. Members of the Carteret County Public Schools Foundation will also give a brief report of their work in partnership with the museum and others after Florence to address needs of students, school employees and their families.
Representatives from the Carteret Long-Term Recovery organization will bring information on their work throughout the county to help storm victims repair homes. Many churches and organizations throughout the county are still helping families repair their homes and better prepare for the next storm.
Members of local fire departments and churches who played a major role in responding to Florence will also speak.
This event is open to the public and those interested in attending should email museum@coresound.com to let them know you plan to come.
