Carteret Health Care receives ‘A’ safety grade

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care was awarded an A in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in providing safer health care.
The safety grade is a letter grade assigned to all hospitals across the country, assessing how well the facility prevents medical errors and other harms to patients. An A is the highest grade awarded to hospitals for keeping patients safe from injuries, errors, accidents and infections.
“We at Carteret Health Care are extremely honored to be recognized for safety with an ‘A’ rating from The Leapfrog Group. Our focus on safety is intentional and is the foundation for any hospital seeking to serve its patients at the highest level,” CHC President and CEO Harvey Case said in a release from the hospital. “This focus on safety has served us well during the ongoing COVID-19 challenges and I want to share a big ‘Thank You’ to our caregivers and support staff; they have been incredible.”
“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in the release. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Carteret Health Care. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute care hospitals twice per year. The methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
CHC was awarded an A grade when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see CHC’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
“Patients can be confident in knowing that we put quality, satisfaction and safety at the forefront of everything we do for them,” Mr. Case concluded.
