CARTERET COUNTY — Broad Creek Middle School and White Oak Elementary School are among schools to win the Purple Star Award for their support of military students and families.
According to a press release issued Monday, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction launched the Purple Star Award Designation initiative this school year to recognize the state’s strong military presence and its support for military families.
“The Purple Star designation is awarded to schools that demonstrate military-friendly practices and a commitment to military students and families,” the press release stated.
Schools in 10 districts and four charter schools across the state have earned the Purple Star recognition for the 2019-20 school year. In addition, State Superintendent Mark Johnson is honoring Harnett County Schools with the Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award for having all of its schools qualify for the designation.
Schools across the state applied for the special designation, and schools deemed as Purple Star schools are those that completed several required activities, plus an optional activity, aimed at ensuring strong support for students of military families.
Schools earning the Purple Star Award were required to have a staff member as a designated point of contact for military students and families, a designated central administration staff member supporting the point of contact in the school and also the provision of annual professional development addressing special considerations for military students and families.
In addition, Purple Star schools provide a dedicated page on their websites for military family resources or links to the district’s webpage with military family resources, as well as a transition program to support inbound and outbound military students and families, along with a checklist for their use.
For optional activities, awarded schools selected from one of five activities, with many of the schools opting for more than one. These include a school-hosted annual military recognition event, such as Month of the Military Child, Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day and a nomination of a student for the Military Child of the Year program.
