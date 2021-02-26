FRC East transport branch keeps aircraft repair facility in motion

By Kimberly Koonce, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — Fleet Readiness Center East is an organization on the move. Parts and components have to be carried from shop to shop. Aircraft must be towed in and out of hangars. And three distant detachments have to be maintained from the main facility aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, requiring everything from office supplies to aircraft wings.
The constant in all this motion is the Transportation Branch. The branch’s main function is to support the production lines by transporting aircraft parts, test and support equipment and airframes when and where they are needed. The 33 personnel who work for the branch can impact production at every step of an aircraft’s journey through FRC East, according to Gabriel Garcia, transportation branch manager.
“FRC East personnel can’t work without the parts, the tools or the equipment to get the job done. Also, if the parts don’t move, mechanics have no workspace to start the next evolution,” Mr. Garcia said. “You need the airframe to come in, the tools and parts to fill in that airframe, and once it’s filled up, you need the space to work, so the completed product has to leave. We provide that transportation.”
The transportation branch runs according to a tight schedule. “Mule trains,” which are strings of parts wagons pulled by an electric cart, run on 30-minute routes inside FRC East’s two main production buildings. Transportation vehicle dispatch records show the mule trains move about half a million parts a year, while forklifts account for another 85,000 parts moved.
Due to the independent nature of the work, it’s imperative transportation employees be reliable, Mr. Garcia said.
Mule train driver Lester Cannon has taken these requirements seriously in almost 10 years on the job with transportation. He retired from FRC East in 2010 after 42 years working in a number of production jobs and started working as a mule train driver soon after. He said maneuvering an aircraft onto a crowded hangar floor is one of the most stressful but rewarding parts of a transportation driver’s job.
“You have to come in the aisles with a 20-foot tow bar, back these aircraft out, wingtips over wingtips, then get them out the doors and take them to flight test or wherever they have to go,” Mr. Cannon said. “There’s a lot of things that no one actually realizes until they’re behind the wheels of one of these tugs.”
Other transportation specialists are retired or former U.S. Marines who are looking for a new career or to stay in touch with their old one. David Infante is a former Marine who aspires to a career as an avionics technician. He said his current job in transportation gives him an opportunity to help keep the aircraft on schedule.
“As a former Marine, I feel like I’m helping all my brothers and sisters out there,” he said “It may just be a box here and there, but in the end it all adds up.”
The transportation branch’s regular truck runs between Cherry Point and detachments at MCAS New River and MCAS Beaufort, S.C. FRC East’s new H-1 production line in Kinston will also receive daily service once it becomes operational later this spring.
“We could take anything down from envelopes to an entire 53-foot dry van full of stuff,” said Danny Beligotti, truck driver. “Today, we’ll be taking some F-35 gear and items from the tool room. It changes every week.”
It takes a lot of attention to detail to keep all these moving parts headed in the right direction. Jacqueline Davis has worked in the transportation branch for 17 years and handles administrative services as the lead dispatcher.
“I love my job. I like the people, and I enjoy staying busy. My job includes everything from trip tickets to payroll to monthly safety inspections, anything that requires a paper trail,” Ms. Davis said. “I know that what I do helps keep the aircraft parts moving from shop to shop, so it’s very important that we’re here.”
According to Mr. Garcia, the transportation branch’s success relies on cooperation and understanding from the customer, as well as commitment and integrity from the employees.
“The goal is customer satisfaction, and we need the customer to understand what our role is and how we function in order to provide the best support,” he said. “We average thousands of requests a week, and asking 33 people to handle all those requests – it’s amazing what we get done in the time we have available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.