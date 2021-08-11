Sexagenarian becomes 60th Carteret County COVID-related death

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Wednesday it has confirmed the county’s 60th death of a resident due to complications arising from COVID-19.
The person who died was in their 60s and had multiple underlying health conditions, county officials said in a news release Wednesday announcing the death. It is the first COVID-19 death reported in the county since July 7.
“All of us at Carteret County are saddened at the report of another COVID- 19 death within our community,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “To the family, we offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”
The county said it would not release any more information about the deceased individual “to respect and honor the family.”
The news comes the same day as health officials report 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County, which brings the number of active cases up to 224. Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased to 16 Wednesday, as well. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases known in the county since March 2020 stands at 5,690, with 5,406 of those cases considered recovered.
In the release about the most recent COVID-related death, county officials acknowledge the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. According to the county, between July 29 and Aug. 11, there were 314 new cases, compared to 85 confirmed cases over the previous two-week period between July 15 and July 28.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost through the County Health Department for anyone 12 years of age and older. To schedule an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or go to myspot.nc.gov.
