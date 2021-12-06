Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber looks back on 8 years in office with pride

EMERALD ISLE — When Eddie Barber steps down as mayor of Emerald Isle during the town board of commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, he’ll look back on his eight years in office with no major regrets and pride in a job well done.
In an interview Friday, three days before an open-to-the-public going-away soiree in the board’s meeting room and four months after his announcement he wouldn’t run for reelection, Mr. Barber said he believes he’s presided over a strong and effective government while demonstrating a willingness to listen and give residents and visitors the respect they deserve.
“I’m proud of the way I’ve presided at our meetings,” he said. “I’ve tried to be open, to give every person a chance to be heard, and to set a positive and loving tone.”
The mayor, a retired United Methodist Church minister and small business owner in the town, said he believes that tone has resonated throughout Emerald Isle’s staff, as employees take the town’s motto, “Nice Matters,” seriously.
“I’ve worked with great town commissioners and great staff and three great town managers, Frank Rush, (interim) Randy Martin and Matt Zapp,” he said. “They’ve all been different, with their own gifts and graces.”
Mr. Barber said he’s proud of many things the town accomplished during his tenure, including getting the Crystal Coast Visitors’ Center moved from Morehead City to Emerald Isle, beefing up the lifeguard staff, purchasing a new aerial ladder fire truck and emergency medical services vehicles, making the once private EMS service a town department and buying 30 acres of maritime forest behind the recreation center for park property.
“And we did all these things, and others, without raising taxes,” Mr. Barber said.
He also cited the return of the Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival and the creation of the annual Emerald Isle Marathon, both of which draw people to town to visit, eat and shop.
But he’s perhaps most proud of that aforementioned “tone.”
“I’m so proud to say I’m mayor of Emerald Isle when I go to municipal mayors’ meetings in the state,” he said. “We have a great reputation for doing things the right way. We dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s.”
He said staff has a well-deserved reputation for “working together as a team” to make all of those things happen.
If there’s anything he wanted to get done during his time but didn’t, it was building a new public safety building for fire, police and EMS employees, and combining the fire and EMS departments.
“I think that will save us a lot of money,” Mr. Barber said, “but we have a really good committee working on those things, and I think we’ll have recommendations from the committee in February or March. I believe it will get done.”
He knows Emerald Isle is growing fast, but believes there are adequate protections in place – in the unified development ordinance – to maintain the often-cited “family beach” atmosphere. One thing the town must do, he said, is protect the remaining trees. Another is to keep in place rules that prohibit very tall buildings, such as apartments, hotels and condominiums, which would cram more people into the dwindling open space in the resort town.
He said he will leave office with mixed emotions, pride, but also sadness he won’t be as involved as he has been. He doesn’t plan to move.
The mayor served 12 years on the town planning board before running for the top spot eight years ago, and said he has loved working with staff, residents and visitors to make Emerald Isle a place many want to live and even more want to visit. But it’s the right time to step down.
“It’s time for a new season in my life. I want to travel and I want to spend more time with my family,” he said.
Mayor Barber has three grown children living in Carteret County, plus grandchildren. Another grandchild lives in Texas.
“I also want to thank the town voters for trusting me and the staff for all they do to make Emerald Isle such a great place,” he concluded.
The going-away party for Mayor Barber will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room at 7500 Emerald Drive. Light refreshments will be served.
