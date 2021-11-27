MOREHEAD CITY — As of Aug. 1, The Blood Connection, an independently managed, nonprofit community blood center, is exclusive blood provider for Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
According to a release from TBC, CHC joins CarolinaEast Medical Center, Vidant Health and The Outer Banks Hospital in such a partnership.
“We are pleased to partner with The Blood Connection to meet the high demand for blood in our community,” CHC community relations director Michelle Lee said in the release.
The first local TBC blood drive was Wednesday at the hospital.
TBC supplies more than 30 hospitals with life-saving blood products in 33 counties across eastern North Carolina and more than 80 hospitals across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. In addition, TBC partners with Vidant EastCare, which provides the critical blood supply needed to support trauma patients on its helicopters.
“We're looking forward to the opportunity to serve this community,” Delisa English, TBC president and CEO, said. “This partnership will allow current and future local blood donors to be engaged with the healthcare in their community. When you donate with The Blood Connection, you are ensuring that the people of this community will have the blood products available to save their lives.”
The nonprofit has seen a steady decrease in blood donations after several months of historically low donor turnout. TBC has partnered with various members of the local community to host vital blood drives to ensure the supply remains adequate during this time of critical need for blood donations. TBC urges all eligible donors to donate to ensure needs for blood are uninterrupted.
