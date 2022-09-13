CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to spend $16,000 to purchase an easement across a fairway in Star Hill Golf Club to enable improved drainage and alleviate occasional bad flooding in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area.
The board met in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting and acted after a detailed briefing from Town Manager Frank Rush, who negotiated the easement with the golf club owners.
The area is part of the Star Hill development on the north side of Highway 24. Sutton Drive runs from Clubhouse Drive to Fairway Lane, and many residents have complained for years that floodwaters inundate their properties after moderate to heavy rains. They have clamored for improvements in numerous meetings, and some attended Monday night. Many have had property underwater for days after storms.
The town and club have made some improvements in recent years but needed the easement across the golf course fairway north of Sutton Drive to put in a system that will have a big impact on the problem.
Rush told the board the $16,000 also gives the town the right to use comprehensive Star Hill survey data that includes the entire Sutton Drive area.
“There is currently a town-maintained stormwater pipe that traverses the fairway in this area, however, this pipe is believed to be undersized and lacking the appropriate ‘fall’ to effectively convey storm water from the Sutton Drive area to Pettiford Creek,” Rush told the board. “The town does not have an easement for this pipe, however, there are town easements for this pipe on each side of the fairway.”
The acquisition of an easement across the golf course rectifies the situation and will enable the town to install a new, larger and/or additional stormwater pipe across Star Hill Golf Club to the north of Sutton Drive in the future.
The easement is about 25 feet wide, with the exact location yet to be determined but located within an approximately 350-foot-wide corridor on the fairway.
Rush said the exact easement location will be identified during the design process for any new stormwater pipe traversing the fairway and will be jointly determined by the town and Star Hill during the design phase.
It is also possible that the easement may ultimately include two smaller easement corridors if the existing stormwater pipe is supplemented by an additional new pipe.
For example, Rush said, “One potential solution involves the installation of a new, larger pipe to replace the existing undersized pipe and the installation of a new pipe leading from the Sutton Place cul-de-sac that joins the existing pipe in the middle of the fairway.”
Rush said under the easement the town has the authority to install any new improvements at a mutually agreeable timeframe for the golf course and the town.
The easement, he said, also grants the town authority to perform immediate maintenance functions during a bonafide emergency, with appropriate notice to Star Hill. In addition, the town has the authority to perform routine maintenance on any stormwater improvements at a mutually agreeable timeframe for the golf course and the town. The town will seek to minimize any construction and maintenance impacts on golf course operations.
Rush said he hopes the town will be in position to build the improvements sometime this winter.
In the meantime, he said, he will continue to work with project engineers on the most cost-effective solution to the flooding problem.
Rush also noted that Star Hill recently completed the reduction of a berm on the fairway to enable surface water to flow across the golf course in the future if the existing or new pipe is unable to accommodate the volume of stormwater in a particular storm event.
“This action will be helpful in the current rainy season and in future extreme rainfall events after the completion of planned improvements," the manager said. “However, the town's goal is to effectively convey stormwater runoff below the surface during nearly all significant rainfall events.”
In addition, he said town staff plans to remove existing concrete lids on two stormwater junction boxes near Star Hill Drive and replace these lids with new grates. “This will also be helpful in the current rainy season and in future extreme rainfall events,” Rush said.
The town is also working toward stormwater drainage improvements on the south side of Highway 24. An engineering study has identified 12 spots that need various degrees of work: Anita Forte Drive and Loma Linda Court, Ardan Oaks Drive and Circle, Bayshore Drive, Bobwhite Circle, Bogue Sound Drive, Lejeune Road, Live Oak Drive, Loma Linda Drive, Neptune Court, Neptune Drive and Quailwood Circle. Commissioners recently adopted a project ordinance that identifies money for those projects.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.