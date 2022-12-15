PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners Wednesday night voted 5-0 to approve a contract for design of a new roof for the public works building.
The board met in the town hall on Municipal Circle.
Town Manager Brian Kramer told the board he recommended approval of a $28,500 contract with Coastal Architecture of Morehead City with design led by Lee Dixon, and the panel agreed.
“This includes architectural, structural and mechanical and electrical engineering associated with the (metal roof) overbuild,” he told the commissioners.
The new roof will be slanted and built atop the existing flat room.
The town, Kramer said, will pay Coastal Architecture, then request reimbursement from the federal government, which should occur approximately 60 days after submission of reimbursement requests.
Kramer said the public safety building has experienced serious leaking in virtually every tropical event the town has experienced since 2007.
“Following Hurricane Florence (in September 2018), we made the decision to take two significant steps to address this,” he said to the board in a memo. “First, at our own expense (that is, beyond what insurance provided for damage repair) we replaced all the windows and some exterior doors on the building.
“This was accomplished in 2020. Next, following discussions during Florence after action reviews, we targeted addressing the roof as a primary objective in the authorized expenditures from FEMA. The staff believes that a flat roof, irrespective of the strength of the soft rubber membrane, presents a vulnerability that will stay with us as long as it remains on the building.”
As a result, the town submitted the roof project to FEMA in January 2021 and received approval in June 2022.
Kramer said the town will also use Coastal Architecture for assistance in bidding and engineering oversight of the construction project as well.
The town expects to award a contract for construction of the roof in January.
Kramer said Coastal Architecture has a good work record in the area, including a similar design-build project done for the Ann Street Methodist Church in Beaufort.
“Coastal Architecture designed and oversaw construction of a new metal roof overbuild on the existing flat roof to address the same continual leak issue that PKS faces,” he said in the memo to the board for the meeting Wednesday night.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
