MOREHEAD CITY — Izabella Counts of Morehead City, a rising senior at West Carteret High School, has received a $1,000 scholarship from the American Red Cross for her efforts to collect at least 25 pints of blood for the organization.
She was among a group of students who organized blood drives across the nation, then were entered into a drawing for a chance to receive scholarships.
Ms. Counts has organized numerous blood drives at Sports Center in Morehead City since the coronavirus pandemic began. She was selected to attend the N.C. Governor’s School this summer for English.
