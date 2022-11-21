CAPE CARTERET — There’s still time to sign up for the fun and family-friendly annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning at The GYM Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center at 300 Taylor Notion Road.
Participants can choose either a 5K or 1-mile course through the residential Star Hill area, but it’s not a timed event, just a way to get the family active and burn off some calories before sitting down for the Thanksgiving feast.
Still, delicious awards will be given:
- The first male to cross the 5k finish line wins a pumpkin pie.
- The first female to cross the 5k finish line wins a pumpkin pie.
- The best dressed flock (those who sign up to run together) wins a pumpkin pie.
- And of course, the best dressed turkey wins a pumpkin pie.
Packet pickup will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.
Although online registration is preferred, race morning registration and packet pickup will be available starting at 7 a.m. until 7:4, just before the 8 a.m. start of the race. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
A portion of the proceeds from this event benefit the completion of The Cape Carteret Trail, a 3.1-mile asphalt loop asphalt that welcomes walkers, runners and cyclists of all skill levels and abilities. The goal is to link area neighborhoods, businesses, schools, public services, recreation and nature areas. The trail project will eventually include exercise areas, gardens, nature trails, wooded areas and numerous memorial benches.
The town approved the project in 2015 with a goal of finishing it by 2018, but donations and grants dried up. Last year, the town found out the N.C. General Assembly included $500,000 in this year’s budget to help complete the trail, but Deanna McElmon, owner and operator of The GYM, still wants to help.
For more information, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/CapeCarteret/TrotTheTrailCapeCarteret.
