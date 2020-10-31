MOREHEAD CITY — Local commercial fishermen and others in the seafood industry have an opportunity to apply for financial aid for coronavirus-related expenses.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is accepting applications for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Fisheries Relief Program. The financial assistance is available to eligible commercial fishermen, for-hire fishing operators, seafood dealers and processors and marine aquaculture operations with revenue losses in the spring of 2020 greater than 35% as compared to the prior five-year average revenue.
The division mailed application packets to eligible license, lease and permit holders. Application packets are available on the CARES Act Fisheries Assistance Information webpage or at division offices for eligible stakeholders who are not licensed by the division.
North Carolina received $5.4 million from the CARES Act to provide financial relief through direct payments to fishery-related stakeholder groups affected by the pandemic. Applicants will be required to complete the application, an affidavit and provide supporting materials that document loss of revenue greater than 35% from March 1 to May 31, as compared to the average revenue from the same period of the previous five-years.
One of the objectives of the program is to put stakeholders in the same position financially as they would have been had the pandemic not occurred. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service requires any relief funds received from the program cannot result in a participant’s annual 2020 earnings exceeding their five-year average annual revenue between the years 2015-19. This means the combination of fisheries assistance with any other CARES Act relief (such as the Paycheck Protection Program, Small Business Association loan or unemployment payments) plus their fisheries income and/or other income in 2020 will not exceed their average annual revenue from the previous five years, or a minimum of one year for those in business less than five years.
Applications and supporting documentation must be delivered in person to the division headquarters office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City or mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, CARES Act Fisheries Relief Program, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Applications and all documents must be received in the Morehead City headquarters office or postmarked by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. Applications and supporting documentation will not be accepted at other division offices. Applications and supporting documentation that are submitted after 5 p.m. Nov. 30 will not be considered.
Anyone with questions regarding the spending plan can send them by email to covid19relief@ncdenr.gov or call the division’s License and Statistics Office at 252-808-8105.
