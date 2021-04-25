Event to focus on drug abuse prevention
The Empowering Youth & Families Program, along with N.C. State University Cooperative Extension and Carteret County 4-H, will sponsor the Carteret County Set Me Free Community Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Cstone Church in Morehead City. The meeting will focus on substance abuse prevention.
Speakers include County Sheriff Asa Buck, Scott Guthrie and Shannon Rudisill.
There will also be a time to talk with representatives from various organizations, including the County Health Department, Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department.
There will be a medication drop-off, hosted by the MCPD. There will also be a NARCAN informational demonstration.
Cape Carteret sets budget work session
Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a budget work session at 9 a.m. Wednesday online and in town hall off Dolphin Street.
Although the town urges those who want to attend or speak to do so electronically, town clerk Heather Leffingwell said Friday the town will set up a webcam in the board meeting room. All who want to speak that way are required to wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced.
To participate online via GoToMeeting, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
Town manager Zach Steffey presented his preliminary draft budget to commissioners virtually during a special meeting April 14. At that time, his numbers showed projected revenues and expenditures for the 2021-22 fiscal year each at around $1.7 million, but with a revenue shortfall that would require a 1.75-cent property tax hike.
Commissioners indicated they don’t want a property tax increase and will go through the budget to balance it.
Beaufort to review body camera request
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will review a $70,000 budget amendment Monday to outfit all sworn officers with the Beaufort Police Department with body cameras.
The request is part of the board’s Monday work session, set for 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join, visit zoom.us/j/99159272377?pwd=RDFLVjM3TnVDSmlZU09rV21NVFdqZz09.
“Recent events across the country have proven communities both need and deserve authorized access to accurate, unbiased accounts of our enforcement actions,” a memo included in the board packet reads. “The funding requested will provide a WatchGuard camera, cloud storage, and back-end support for all sworn personnel. This system will integrate with the WatchGuard in-car video system currently deployed in all marked patrol vehicles.”
The board typically reviews items during its work session to forward to its regular meetings, though the panel sometimes takes action.
Other items on Monday’s agenda are:
- Project updates.
- A resolution to remember former Mayor Joyce Fulford.
- Draft minutes.
- A proposal for a water quality research project in Town Creek.
- A sewer allocation request for 201 Rudolph Drive.
- An event application for the Beaufort Fourth of July Parade.
- Request to close parking spaces for a Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament event and a Carteret County Arts & Crafts event.
- An amendment to the Navigable Water Ordinance.
- An amendment to the Homer Smith Marina covenant.
- March financial report.
- A combined budget amendment for several appropriations.
- A budget amendment related to ongoing work on Turner Street.
- An appointment to the Beaufort Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
- A process for manager evaluation.
CHC board meets Monday
The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday morning in Meeting Room 2 of the hospital at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
The board will first meet in closed session beginning at 9 a.m. and will move to an open session at 10 a.m.
PKS planners to meet Tuesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle.
Interested participants may join the meeting online via Zoom; a link will be provided at the town website, townofpks.com.
