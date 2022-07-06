CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret will celebrate one of summer’s most delectable treats Saturday with the second annual Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival.
The event will be from 3-7 p.m. in Cape Carteret Community Park behind the town hall off Dolphin Street, and unlike last year, there will be Bogue Sound watermelons, considered by connoisseurs to be among the best in the world.
But if you want one, Town Clerk Heather Leffingwell said Tuesday, arrive early, because, “Once they are gone, that is it!” Of course, there will be other watermelons, too.
Last year, the Bogue Sound melons were not ready, but this year, several farms have already harvested some. They’re known for being exceptionally sweet and juicy, because they’re grown in the sandy soil around the White Oak River Basin with just the right amount of sunshine in the salty air.
People come to Carteret County from miles away every summer to get them, many filling up coolers and sharing them with friends back home.
But watermelons aren’t all you’ll find to enjoy at the festival, which last year drew a big crowd, planting seeds for what officials hope will be an even bigger success in 2022.
There will be live music, more than 50 vendors selling crafts of all kinds, plus food trucks offering a variety of palate-pleasers.
Music will begin as vendors are setting up, by JAM, formerly known as Joey and Mason. The duo’s real set will last from 2-4 p.m. from the gazebo stage in the park. The Hank Bowman band will perform from 5-7 p.m.
Free parking will be in the lot directly behind First Citizens Bank off Highway 24.
Ms. Leffingwell said there will be 15 food trucks, including Cocina de Coqui, Meraki Kafe, Butters Cool Spot, Hawaiian Kine Shaved Ice and Crystal Coast Kettle Corn, just to name a few.
The N.C. Watermelon Queen, newly crowned by the N.C. Watermelon Association’s annual convention in Wrightsville Beach, will be on hand, too. She is Emily New, a 21-year-old from Nashville and student at N.C. State University, majoring in Biological and Agricultural Engineering.
There will also be plenty of activities for children and adults.
